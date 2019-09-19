International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Zarif says Pompeo trying to delay visas for Iran U.N. delegation - tweet

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:17 IST
Zarif says Pompeo trying to delay visas for Iran U.N. delegation - tweet

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was trying to delay issuing visas for the Iranian delegation to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

"@SecPompeo tries to dodge US obligation to issue visas for UN delegates by resorting to self-arrogated designations," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. He did no clear whether the delay may be linked to the United States' blacklisting of Zarif at the end of July.

"A history lesson, perhaps, for my novice counterpart: Nelson Mandela was on U.S. Terrorist Watch List until 2008; 15 years after receiving Nobel Peace Prize," Zarif tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019