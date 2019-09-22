People sow palm seeds to aid ground water availability in lake

Over 5,000 palm seeds were sowed by residents of a town near here on Sunday, as part of measures to nurture water resources. Raising slogans like "let us protect soil resources, water resources," people of Lalgudi, a town about 25 km from here in association with a college and a green NGO, took out a rally.

Later, they sowed 5,000 palm seeds around the Mathanai lake in the suburbs of Lalgudi. Green activist Neduvasal Ramanathan inaugurated the palm seed planting drive.

Uzhavan Jagan of 'Iyarkai Vizhuthugal' said palmyra trees help ensure groundwater availability and palm seeds were sown around the lake bund to nurture an important local water resource.

