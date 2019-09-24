Pakistan: Earthquake rattles Islamabad, Lahore and other cities

An earthquake has struck the Punjab province of Pakistan on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake monitor EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of Pakistan's Punjab. Some felt reports are also from the Islamabad.

Dozens of people have taken to Twitter, posting felt reports after the earthquake in parts of Pakistan.

Earthquake in Lahore — Umer Asif Warraich🇵🇰 (@umerwarraich55) September 24, 2019

That was one strong earthquake in Islamabad! — Saad Hamid (@SaadGH) September 24, 2019

Update: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake that struck Pakistan and parts of India is 5.5, EMSC said in a tweet.

This is a Breaking News story.

Further details about the Pakistan earthquake are awaited.