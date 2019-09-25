Global climate crisis 'beyond party politics' -teenage activist Thunberg

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday that the world would need to lay partisan divisions aside and unite behind science to address an accelerating climate and ecological crisis.

"The climate and ecological crisis is beyond party politics," Thunberg told an event in New York to mark the release in Monaco of a report on oceans, glaciers and ice caps by a U.N.-backed panel of scientists. "Our main enemy now is not our political opponents, our main enemy is physics. We can still fix this, it is still possible. But not if we continue like now," Thunberg said.

On Monday, the 16-year-old Swede angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change in a speech to a United Nations climate summit.

