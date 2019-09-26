Pakistan: Earthquake strikes parts of country again

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and adjoining areas on Thursday. According to The United States Geological Survey, the tremor struck at the depth of 10 km at around 12:15 pm local time.

The quake struck Mirpur city of PoK and adjacent cities of Jhelum and Sheikhupura, Dunya News reported. No casualties have been reported.

This comes as PoK is still reeling from Tuesday's 5.8-magnitude strong quake, which left at least 37 people dead and injured more than 500 others. While bridges, mobile phone towers, electricity poles were badly damaged near Mirpur, several roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremblor. The tremors were felt as far as Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab and Haryana.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts. The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.