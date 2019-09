An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca. The quake was shallow at a depth of 6.1 miles. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Marguerita Choy)

