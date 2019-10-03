Science News Roundup: Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls

International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 03-10-2019 10:29 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls

Scientists at Britain's national synchrotron facility have harnessed powerful light beams to virtually unwrap and decipher fragile scrolls dating back some 2,000 years in a process they hope will provide new insights into the ancient world. The two complete scrolls and four fragments - from the so-called Herculaneum library, the only one surviving from antiquity - were buried and carbonized by the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and are too fragile to be opened.

