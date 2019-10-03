One miner dead after quake at a Polish coal mine - spokesman

One miner died after an earthquake in the Bielszowice coal mine in southern Poland on Thursday, a spokesman for the mine owner PGG said.

Earlier on Thursday, state-run news agency PAP said quoting the spokesman that 17 miners were injured, including one seriously who later died, when the quake hit the mine when they were underground.

"One person is dead," the spokesman said in a text message.

Also Read: Banks, miners drag FTSE 100; Thomas Cook collapse lifts rivals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)