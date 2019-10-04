Alaska: Earthquake shakes US state; no damage reported yet

A moderate earthquake has shaken the US state of Alaska on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 5.1.
There are no reports of damage due to the earthquake in Alaska, which was reported felt in Anchorage, Point MacKenzie among other cities, according to EMSC.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.1 strikes 110 km NW of #Willow (#Alaska) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/i4xwW2fvVV pic.twitter.com/3a6EMPIqk3— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 4, 2019
Further details are awaited.