Alaska: Earthquake shakes US state; no damage reported yet

Devdiscourse News Desk Juneau
Updated: 04-10-2019 18:15 IST
A moderate earthquake has shaken the US state of Alaska on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 5.1.

There are no reports of damage due to the earthquake in Alaska, which was reported felt in Anchorage, Point MacKenzie among other cities, according to EMSC.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United States
