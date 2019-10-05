ISRO chief K Sivan gets 'star-like' treatment on flight; Twiiteraties feel proud

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairperson Dr. Kailasavadivoo Sivan received a "star-like" treatment while on a flight recently and Twiiteraties can't get enough of it. Sivan was asked for selfies by the crew and was welcomed with claps on a flight recently, the whole incident was captured on camera and is now going viral on social media.

K Sivan recently gained a lot of media attention during the historic Chandrayaan-2 mission, although the ISRO team couldn't make contact with the lander, their efforts were praised across the world and the mission was deemed "95 percent successful".

This video doing the rounds of @isro chief K. Sivan being requested for selfies by @IndiGo6E flt attendants made me very happyWhen those that quietly go about doing their work, become heroes...Wonderful 👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JS71WanbHC — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 5, 2019

The video shows flight attendants gathering around K Sivan for pictures as other passengers are also seen cheering for the ISRO Chief.

Twitter is bombarded with posts like these and Twiiteraties are feeling proud that K Sivan was given celebrity-like treatment during the flight.