DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 8

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

** ABU DHABI - Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok visits the capital of the UAE, along with the head of the country's sovereign council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and other officials. ** ABU DHABI - Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri holds further talks in the UAE as Beirut seeks help in steering its heavily deb-laden economy out of a deep crisis. ** SINGAPORE - President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will visit Singapore. SIEM REAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment(AMME) (to Oct 9). SIEM REAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Plus Three Environment Ministers Meeting(EMM) (to Oct 9).

SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology, and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11). BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia (to Oct. 9).

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (final day). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (final day) LONDON - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli travels to London for Brexit talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct. 17-18. BEIJING - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the China-Pakistan business forum in Beijing to promote "economic and trade exchange and cooperation" between the two countries. BERLIN - European Council President Donald Tusk and the head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travel to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18. PARIS - EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks in Paris - 0700 GMT. BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - 0900 GMT KUZMIN-SREMSKA RACA, Serbia - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Bosnia Milorad Dodik meet in Belgrade to discuss business projects in the Balkans. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid give statements before holding talks. - 1700 GMT

PHILIPPINES – The Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports(5thAMMS) (to Oct 11). PHILIPPINES - The Second ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports (2ndAMMS+Japan) (to Oct 11). AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia.

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 ** LJUBLJANA - Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel visits Slovenia. ** BRUSSELS - EU press conference on cybersecurity of 5G networks - 1230 GMT.

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing - 0300 GMT. CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during a visit to Australia. AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11).

GLOBAL - World post day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** LIMA - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera visits Peru to discuss bilateral relations with President Martin Vizcarra.

NUR-SULTAN - Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 12). GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against the death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence. RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13).

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13).

STRIKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of the rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

Poland - Polish Senate election. Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Oct. 18).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 ** BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defense ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of the declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of an earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 ** SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for the final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends the welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 ** TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

