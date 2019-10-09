France, Britain, Germany to condemn Turkish offensive in Syria, call U.N. meeting

France's European affairs minister said on Wednesday that France, Britain and Germany had called for the United Nations Security Council to meet to discuss the Turkish offensive in northern Syria.

Speaking to the parliamentary foreign affairs committee Amelie de Montchalin said the three countries were also finalising a joint statement to "strongly condemn" the Turkish offensive, but said a separate EU statement had yet to be agreed because some countries had not signed up to it.

