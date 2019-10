An earthquake measuring a revised magnitude 6.4 struck 69 km north northwest of General Santos, Mindanao, the Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

No destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected after the earthquake, initially measured at 6.7, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported.

