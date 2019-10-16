Strong magnitude-6.4 quake hits Philippines' Mindanao: USGS

A strong and shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippine region of Mindanao on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which was 14 kilometers deep, was centered around 7.7 kilometers from the city of Columbia, according to the US monitor.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. (AFP) ZH ZH

