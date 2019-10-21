Instigation of 'coloured revolutions', ousting of legitimate govts reasons for world turmoil: China

China on Monday took a veiled swipe at the US, saying the incitement of "coloured revolutions" and overthrowing of legitimate governments by external forces are resulting in wars and turbulence in some regions of the world. Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe's statement came amid unprecedented anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China which was handed over to the Communist nation in 1997 by the UK.

"Wanton interference in other countries' affairs will never win," Wei said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China's annual international defence and security conference modelled on last year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. "Inciting colour revolutions, overthrowing lawful governments are the root causes of the war and turbulence in some regions" of the world, he said in an apparent reference to Hong Kong's protests and situation in the Middle East.

China in the recent past termed the current round of violent protests in Hong Kong as the local version of "coloured revolution". It has also accused the US politicians of supporting the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Over 1,300 defence and security officials attended the forum, including 23 defence ministers, representatives from 76 official delegations and eight international organisations as well as experts and observers, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The forum is themed "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific".

In his message to the forum, President Xi Jinping called on the delegates to build consensus on peace and deepen security cooperation. China is committed to advancing cooperation through dialogue, promoting peace through cooperation and safeguarding development through peace, Xi said.

He called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to stick together and uphold the UN-centred international system in the face of complicated security threats, the report said. The Chinese President also urged them to improve the new type of security partnership, build a security architecture fitting the regional reality and more effectively promote enduring peace and common security in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his speech, the Chinese Defence Minister said that countries should handle their differences through dialogue and mutual respect, and that China would never give in to foreign pressure. Although Wei did not name the US, China in the recent past has been at odds with America over a wide range of geopolitical issues including Iran, Syria and Venezuela.

The two countries are also locked in a bruising trade war since last year. Wei condemned major powers who "wield their big sticks" such as sanctions to exert "maximum pressure" on other countries to accede to their demands, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

"Wielding the big sticks or resorting to long-arm jurisdiction cannot solve any problems, and sanctions are never effective to achieve any results. "The Chinese people don't buy such intimidation and we are not afraid (to fight)," Wei said.

He also reiterated Beijing's long-held position on Taiwan as part of China and warned "external forces" against "interference". China is committed to promoting peaceful development of cross-strait relations and to pushing for peaceful reunification (with Taiwan)," Wei said.

"But we will definitely not stand idly by allowing Taiwan independence forces (to split the country), nor do nothing to stop external forces from interference. "Reunification with the motherland is the only way, and (all attempts) to split the country will lead to dead ends," the Post quoted him as saying.

Referring to the two million strong People's Liberation Army (PLA) which is the world largest, Wei said the size of the Chinese military is maintained at a moderate level. He said Xi had announced the process of downsizing PLA in 2015, pledging to reduce the number of personnel by three lakhs.

Currently, China has two million active servicemen and women, he said. Wei said China's military expenditure is transparent, adding that it has been kept under two per cent of the country's GDP in the past 30 years.

That's the lowest among permanent members of the UN Security Council, he said. According to the Swedish think tank the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China -- the second-largest spender on army in the world after the US -- had increased its military expenditure by 5.0 per cent to USD 250 billion in 2018.

Wei also stressed that China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will not take part in any arms race, state-run CGTN reported.

