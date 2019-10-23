AgResearch receives $100,000 to investigate digestive health benefits

A research team led by Dr. Dulantha Ulluwishewa from AgResearch Ltd has received an investment of $100,000 from the High-Value Nutrition (HVN) National Science Challenge and industry partner Quantec Limited for a new study to investigate whether a novel bovine milk fraction (known as Immune Defence Proteins, or IDP®), can deliver digestive health benefits by improving the intestinal barrier.

This funding investment will aid insight-driven product development linked to scientific validation and will add value to a New Zealand product. The aim of developing high-value products and ingredients from dairy products is closely aligned with the broader government strategy of transitioning from volume to value, as set out in the Growing Innovative Industries in New Zealand Strategy, released in July 2019.

Quantec Limited is a Waikato-based company specializing in high-value bioactives from natural products. They have developed, manufactured and commercialized a natural milk-derived ingredient called IDP®, which consists of a unique blend of over 50 proteins, with demonstrated anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-microbial properties.

In the Chinese gut health market, consumers are looking for products that support digestive and immune health, while also being 'natural'. IDP® has been used as a key ingredient in developing food and beverage (F&B) products in the form of milk powder sachets and protein beverages that are currently sold in China and other parts of Asia.

"If our findings demonstrate digestive health benefits of IDP®, Quantec would proceed to develop prototype products, followed by human studies to establish proof-of-principle," says Dr. Dulantha Ulluwishewa.

"This project directly contributes to product development linked to scientific validation and if successful will add value to New Zealand products and the F&B business, which is in alignment with HVN's mission to grow the scientific excellence and knowledge that New Zealand needs to create and deliver food that people choose to stay healthy and well," says Joanne Todd, HVN Challenge Director.

"Quantec has proven expertise in the development and commercialization of uniquely New Zealand products for the Chinese market," she says. "To continue their growth trajectory and achieve export and sales targets in a competitive Asian market, Quantec has identified a need to develop F&B products with validated digestive health benefits."

The HVN Challenge is a mission-led programme of innovative research into the health and wellbeing attributes of New Zealand produced foods for our major export markets.