Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism ignored by world press: Indian journalist testifies before US committee Washington: An Indian journalist, who testified before a US committee discussing human rights situation in Kashmir, said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has been completely overlooked by the world press for the past 30 years, evoking a sharp reaction from a US Congresswoman who questioned her objectivity while reporting. By Lalit K Jha

Kartarpur corridor agreement likely to be signed on Thursday: Pak Islamabad: Pakistan said on Wednesday that a historic agreement with India to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor was likely to be signed on Thursday. By Sajjad Hussain

39 bodies found near London in truck container: UK police London: Thirty-nine bodies were found on Wednesday near London in the container of a truck, which came from Bulgaria, UK police said. By Aditi Khanna

Institutions of democracy working in India: US official on Article 370 Washington: India's institutions are working, including the Supreme Court which is examining the government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a top US official has said at a Congressional hearing during which concerns were raised over the humanitarian crisis and the human rights situation in Kashmir. By Lalit K Jha

NASA finds no trace of India's Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander in latest pics by Moon orbiter Washington: NASA has found no evidence of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander in the latest images captured by its Moon orbiter of the lunar south pole region where India's ambitious mission attempted a historic soft landing, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests Hong Kong: (AP) Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday withdrew an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests that have since morphed into a campaign for greater democratic change.

Iraq official: US troops from Syria to leave Iraq in 4 weeks Baghdad: US troops withdrawing from northeastern Syria to Iraq are "transiting" and will leave the country within four weeks, Iraq's defense minister said Wednesday. (AP)

French police detain man threatening to make museum 'hell' Saint-Raphael (France): Police in southern France on Wednesday detained a man who had broken into a museum overnight and threatened to turn it into a "hell", provoking a four-hour standoff, authorities said. (AFP) CPS

