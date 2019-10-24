South Island: Moderate earthquake shakes Queenstown, nearby cities

A "moderate" earthquake has reportedly hit the South Island of New Zealand on Thursday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. There have been no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake that was supposedly felt in Queenstown and nearby cities.

GeoNet, a geological hazard monitoring website based in New Zealand, also confirmed the earthquake in South Island, with the epicenter about 40 kilometers west of Milford Sound.

Bit of a shake in Fiordland this evening - M5.6, 5 kilometres deep, with the epicentre about 40 kilometres west of Milford Sound. We've had more than 2000 felt reports so far and at least one aftershock. Remember to drop, cover and hold #eqnz pic.twitter.com/cYwco4WJhJ — GeoNet (@geonet) October 24, 2019

Further details are awaited.