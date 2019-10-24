International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

South Island: Moderate earthquake shakes Queenstown, nearby cities

Devdiscourse News Desk Queenstown
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:59 IST
South Island: Moderate earthquake shakes Queenstown, nearby cities

A "moderate" earthquake has reportedly hit the South Island of New Zealand on Thursday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. There have been no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake that was supposedly felt in Queenstown and nearby cities.

GeoNet, a geological hazard monitoring website based in New Zealand, also confirmed the earthquake in South Island, with the epicenter about 40 kilometers west of Milford Sound.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019