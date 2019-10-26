Cyclone Kyarr likely to intensify further, says IMD; see live tracker

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the storm is likely to further intensify into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Due to its effect, isolated places over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan may receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfalls during next 12 hours.

Karnataka has been in the grip of the Cyclone Kyarr and has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past 15 days. Indian Coast Guard on Saturday stepped up efforts for Search and Rescue (SAR) in the wake of this cyclone.

India Meteorological Department : #KyarrCyclone is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

This is a developing story.