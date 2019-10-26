International Development News
Development News Edition

New technique in drone camera helps separate living from the dead

Using new technology, researchers have discovered a computer vision system capable of spotting survivors in disaster zones from a distance of 4 to 8 metres.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:40 IST
New technique in drone camera helps separate living from the dead
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Using new technology, researchers have discovered a computer vision system capable of spotting survivors in disaster zones from a distance of 4 to 8 metres. Autonomous drone cameras have been trialled for several years to detect signs of life in disaster zones. Now, in a world-first study, researchers from Adelaide and Iraq have taken this a step further.

As long as the upper torso of a human body is visible, the cameras can pick up the tiny movements in the chest cavity that indicate a heartbeat and breathing rate. Unlike previous studies, the system doesn't rely on skin colour changes or body temperature. The breakthrough is a more accurate means of detecting signs of life, the researchers from the University of South Australia and Middle Technical University in Baghdad said.

UniSA Professor Javaan Chahl and Dr Ali Al-Naji, the study leaders, made global headlines in 2017 when they showed for the first time that a camera on a drone could measure heart and respiratory rates. At the time, their technique was based on detecting changes in the human skin tone and the camera needed to be within three metres of the person.

The technique was also limited to one pose where the subject stood in front of the drone, not lying prone as it would be in a disaster zone. Other techniques using thermal cameras can only detect signs of life where there is a contrast between body temperature and the background, making this difficult in warm environments.

Thermal cameras are also unreliable where people are wearing insulated clothing, according to the study published in Remote Sensing. "This study, based on cardiopulmonary motion, is the first of its type and was performed using eight people (four of each gender) and a mannequin, all lying on the ground in different poses," Prof Chahl said.

"Videos were taken of the subjects in daylight, up to eight metres away, and in relatively low wind conditions for one minute at a time, with the cameras successfully distinguishing between the live bodies and the mannequin," added Prof Chahl. He said the technology could be used to look for signs of life where time is critical, helping first responders in their search to find survivors in disaster zones.

This system would be ideal for many situations, including earthquakes and floods, nuclear disasters such as Fukushima, chemical explosions, bio attacks, mass shootings, combat search, and rescue or where a plane has crashed in a remote area. Current ground-based operations for rescuing survivors in disaster zones include using rescue robots and rescue dogs, which are expensive and hampered by restricted access.

He said the motion-based system needs additional testing in adverse weather conditions and to ensure accurate readings when bodies are partially obscured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

As per the instructions of the partys central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the citys unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon. Taking to Twitter, Delhi unit BJP chief and MP Manoj...

Pope, ending synod, says will re-launch study of women deacons

Pope Francis said on Saturday he would reconvene a commission to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they are allowed to take up the role today.Francis made the...

UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote to elect a leader of Germanys Social Democrats SPD but fell short of a majority, triggering a run-off set to fuel debate over whether to stay in government with Chancellor Angela Merkel.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019