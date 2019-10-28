International Development News
Air quality drops to season's worst post Diwali, but better than last 3 years

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 10:55 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 10:54 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The national capital's air quality dropped to the season's worst on the morning after Diwali, but the situation was still better than the last three years, according to government agencies. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 345, the worst this season, at 10.30 am on Monday. It was 337 at 4 pm on Sunday.

The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, had earlier predicted that Delhi's overall AQI would enter the "severe" category between 1 am and 6 am on Monday, primarily due to firecracker emissions, unfavorable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning. While the city's AQI stood at 327 at 11 pm. It dipped to 323 at 3.30 am, just about when it was expected to enter the "severe" category.

It, however, increased to 340 at 8:30 am, as the weather department reported the occurrence of shallow fog. Thirty-six of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in the capital recorded their AQI in the "very poor" category.

After last year's Diwali, Delhi's AQI had crossed the 600-mark, which is 12 times the safe limit. The AQI post-Diwali was 367 in 2017 and 425 in 2016. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is the "severe-plus emergency" category.

Delhi's air quality was, however, better than satellite towns of Ghaziabad (375), Greater Noida (356), Gurgaon (352) and Noida (375), according to CPCB data. Last night, people reported a violation of the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour window in Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills, Burari, Jangpura, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Hari Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Gautam Nagar, Dwarka among others places.

Residents in Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad also reported extensive fireworks much beyond the timeframe. People could also be seen bursting crackers before 8 PM, however, the intensity remained low.

The levels of PM10 — a tiny particulate matter of diameter 10 or less than 10 microns that can enter deep into the lungs — had on Sunday reached as high as 515 micrograms per cubic meter in Anand Vihar. In Wazirpur and Bawana, PM 2.5 levels had crossed the 400 marks.

With Delhi's air quality plummeting to dangerous levels around Diwali every year, the Supreme Court in 2018 banned polluting firecrackers and ordered that only green firecrackers, which is said to cause 30 percent less pollution, can be manufactured and sold. But the green pyrotechnics have failed to draw good responses both from sellers and buyers, primarily due to lack of variety, limited stock, and high prices.

Last year also, people continued to buy conventional firecrackers and use them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

