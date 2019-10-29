International Development News
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Humankind's ancestral 'homeland' pinpointed in Botswana

Science News Roundup: Humankind's ancestral 'homeland' pinpointed in Botswana
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Humankind's ancestral 'homeland' pinpointed in Botswana

A large ancient wetlands region spanning northern Botswana - once teeming with life but now dominated by desert and salt flats - may represent the ancestral homeland of all of the 7.7 billion people on Earth today, researchers said on Monday. Their study, guided by maternal DNA data from more than 1,200 people indigenous to southern Africa, proposed a central role for this region in the early history of humankind starting 200,000 years ago, nurturing our species for 70,000 years before climate changes paved the way for the first migrations.

Secretive military spaceplane lands in Florida after a record-long orbital flight

The Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane landed in Florida on Sunday after a record-long orbital flight lasting more than two years, the U.S. Air Force said, capping the latest test mission for an array of military technologies. The unpiloted X-37B, built by Boeing Co., touched down on an airstrip at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 3:51 a.m. ET after spending 780 days orbiting Earth as the Air Force's fifth flight mission under the Orbital Test Vehicle program, the Air Force said.

Also Read: Japan allocates millions in aid for typhoon-hit regions

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally tomorrow: SAFAR

The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the very poor category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality a...

Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contribu...

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a closer strategic partnership from a purely buyer-seller relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhis St...

FOREX-Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie; fed awaited

Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.Most moves were modes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019