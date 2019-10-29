Philippines: Earthquake strikes Mindanao; felt reports from Davao, Cotabato

An earthquake was felt in the Muslim Mindanao region of the Philippines on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The magnitude of this earthquake is not known immediately but dozens of people have tweeted about the tremors.

The earthquake comes just hours after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 sent people scrambling as it shook buildings and disrupted power supply in the central area of the Philippines' southern island of Mindanao, killing at least two and injuring dozens.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has also confirmed an earthquake that struck at 04:33 PM local time with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeCotabato#iFelt_CotabatoEarthquakeEarthquake Information No.1Date and Time: 29 Oct 2019 - 04:33 PMMagnitude = 5.4Depth = 002 kilometersLocation = 07.03N, 125.00E - 027 km N 44° E of Tulunan (Cotabato)https://t.co/AYch9LYTnC — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 29, 2019

Further details are awaited.