DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 29

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** MEXICO CITY - Panama's President Cortizo arrives in Mexico.

** MOSCOW - Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Moscow. - 1200 GMT SEOUL - New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Republic of Korea (to Oct 30).

MOSCOW - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel visits Russia (to Oct. 30). DORTMUND, Germany - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the digital summit hosted by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier in Dortmund - 1400 GMT.

RIYADH – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia (to Oct. 31). BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis to speak at event in Brussels along with managing director of the ESM Klaus Regling - 1300 GMT GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development (to Oct. 30).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

** AMSTERDAM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will pay official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. ** KUWAIT - The king of Jordan Abdullah II visits Kuwait.

** ODESA, Ukraine - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference in the Ukrainian southern port city of Odessa during his two-day visit to Ukraine. - 1200 GMT TOKYO - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Japan (to Nov 2). BEIJING - Ecuador's Foreign Minister Jose Valencia will pay an official visit to China (to Nov 4). BERLIN - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the Lebanese-German economy forum in Berlin. - 1545 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 NEW DELHI - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India (to Nov. 02). BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov. 4).

ISTANBUL - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on Oct. 31, 2019.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TASHKENT/BANGKOK - China's Premier Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Uzbekistan and Thailand (to Nov. 5)

ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders attend opening ceremony of 35th regional summit - 0200 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 0415 GMT. BEIJING - President of France Emmanuel Macron visits China (to Nov. 7) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe - 1000 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold summit with China's Premier Li Keqiang, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 0130 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit working dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1330 GMT. GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1400 GMT. TIRANA, Albania - 2019 OECD/IOPS Global Forum on Private Pensions (to Nov. 8) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BERLIN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. - 0945 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 GLOBAL - World pneumonia day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 NEW DELHI - UK's Prince Charles to visit India (to Nov 14).

VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 LOBAL - World diabetes day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World prematurity day. GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims.

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

