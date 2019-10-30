International Development News
Development News Edition

Climate crisis may increase undernutrition rates among young and elderly: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:44 IST
Climate crisis may increase undernutrition rates among young and elderly: Study
Image Credit: Flickr

Global warming may increase the prevalence of illnesses caused by undernutrition -- the lack of sufficient nutrition intake -- according to a study which calls for better strategies to prevent young and elderly people from heat exposure. The researchers, including those from Monash University in Australia, analyzed the daily hospitalization data that covers nearly 80 percent of the population of Brazil, from the years 2000 to 2015.

They studied the link between admission in hospitals for undernutrition and daily mean temperatures. The results of the study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, revealed that for every one degree Celsius increase in daily mean temperature during the hot season, there was a 2.5 percent increase in the number of hospitalizations for undernutrition.

The researchers wrote in the study that about 15 percent of hospitalizations for undernutrition could be attributed to heat exposure with the nature of the relationship consistent in women and men, but stronger among the elderly, adolescents, and children than other age groups. The association between increased heat and hospitalization for undernutrition was greatest for individuals aged over 80, and those 5 to 19 years, the study noted.

The researchers suggested that increased heat may cause illness through undernourishment in a number of ways such as by reducing appetite, provoking alcohol consumption, reducing motivation to shop and cook, exacerbating already existing undernutrition and leading to hospitalization, or by worsening food digestion and absorption capacity. According to the study, the climate crisis is one of the biggest threats to the reduction of hunger and undernutrition, especially in low and middle-income countries.

"It has been estimated that climate change will reduce global food availability by 3.2 percent and thus cause about 30,000 underweight-related deaths by 2050," the researchers wrote in the study. However, the researchers added this may underestimate the real effect of the climate crisis on future undernutrition-related morbidity and mortality since it overlooks the direct and short-term effects of temperature rise.

"It is plausible to speculate that climate changes could not only increase the rate of undernutrition in the most affected areas of the globe but at the same time, impair individuals' capacity to adapt to projected rises in temperature," the researchers said. The study noted that global strategies tackling the climate crisis and undernutrition together should not only focus on food systems, but also on the prevention of heat exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Day-Night Test: BCCI orders 72 pink balls from SG

The BCCI has asked manufacturer SG to deliver 72 pink balls by next week for Indias first-ever day-night Test, to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that SG pink balls will ...

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for 'proportionate representation' in Modi Cabinet

BJP ally JDU, which had refused to join the Modi government in June, on Wednesday pushed for a proportionate representation for the party in the Union Cabinet, saying if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president Amit Shah takes an initi...

Russia confirms Putin's participation in upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil

Russias Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday announced that President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 11th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Brazil next month. The president Putin plans to take part in the BRICS Summ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed and $50bln auto merger plan temper share price pullback

World shares slipped off 21-month highs on Wednesday as the prospect of a U.S. rate cut was offset by reports a Sino-U.S. trade deal may be delayed, though a possible 50 billion merger between Fiat-Chrysler and PSA capped European losses.Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019