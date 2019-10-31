International Development News
Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

  Reuters
  Prague
  Updated: 31-10-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:54 IST
Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars
Image Credit: Flickr

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment with growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The "Marsonaut" experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of Life Sciences is based on aeroponics - growing plants in the air, without soil, and limiting water use to a minimum.

The plants grow horizontally from a vertical unit and are stacked one above the other to minimize space. Researchers experiment with light and temperature changes, Lukacevic said. The team has already succeeded in growing mustard plants, salad leaves, radishes and herbs like basil and mint.

Scientists ate their first harvest last week. "They taste wonderful because they grow in a controlled environment and we supply them with bespoke nutrients," said Lukacevic.

Strawberries are the next crop planted. The main benefit of the growing method is that it uses 95 percent less water than normal plant cultivation and also saves space, which could boost agricultural yields in areas hit by urbanization and climate change.

Also Read: 6 new lizard species found in Western Ghats by scientists

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

