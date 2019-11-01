International Development News
Development News Edition

Share of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution rises to 46 percent, highest this year: SAFAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:06 IST
Share of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution rises to 46 percent, highest this year: SAFAR
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The share of stubble burning from the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana in Delhi's pollution rose to 46 percent on Friday, the highest this year, government agency SAFAR said as the air quality in the national capital nose-dived further. As the pollution levels entered the "severe-plus" category", the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5.

It also asked implementing agencies to take immediate stringent action to stop stubble-burning in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 46 percent on Friday, with farm fires continuing to rage in Haryana and Punjab.

"The effective stubble fire counts of Northwest India (Haryana and Punjab) is showing an increasing trend and on its peak value of this year (3178) which has increased its share significantly to 46 percent," the SAFAR said. Factors that remained unfavorable towards a dispersion of pollutants included low surface wind speed, dust lifting, and low humidity, the SAFAR said.

However, a positive development is that now transport-level wind direction is westerly but the relief is "short lived", the agency noted. "A slight improvement in AQI is expected by tomorrow but in the same severe category. By November 3, significant improvement in air quality to the upper end of very poor is expected and by November 4 further improvement to the very poor category is expected," the SAFAR said.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded in the "severe" category at 484 at 3 pm with almost all monitoring stations recording "severe" air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe-plus emergency' category.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said, "The EPCA has directed implementing agencies to take immediate stringent actions to stop stubble-burning in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal

Shoring up Indias trade and security ties with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN in the backdrop of Chinas rising economic and military influence over the region is expected to be the top focus of Prime Ministe...

PIET to organise Future of Learning - EduLeaders 4.0 Summit on 'Enterprise 4.0'

New Delhi India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology PIET, one of the Northern Indias premier educational institutions of technical and managerial excellence is organizing the First-of-its-kind EduLeaders 4.0 su...

Will win over 65 seats in Jharkhand polls, Das to be CM face: BJP

The ruling BJP expressed confidence on Friday that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, asserting that incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the party in the upcoming polls in the state. Th...

Rly, PWD joint team to inspect Tallah Bridge condition

A team of the Railways and the Public Works Department PWD officials would conduct a joint inspection of the Tallah Bridge in the northern part of the city and submit a report on its condition to the state government within 15 days, a senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019