Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

A volcanic eruption happened during Saturday evening in the Satsuma-Iojima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Japan meteorological agency. There are no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.

The agency's local offices advised people to avoid the area, issuing a level 2 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 17:39 JST local time.

Further details are awaited.