International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

A volcanic eruption happened during Saturday evening in the Satsuma-Iojima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Japan meteorological agency. There are no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.

The agency's local offices advised people to avoid the area, issuing a level 2 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 17:39 JST local time.

Further details are awaited.

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mungantiwar confident of forming govt with Sena within a week

Even as the tussle between the Shiv Sena and BJP over power sharing continues, BJPs Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed confidence on Saturday that the new government will be in place in Maharashtra before November 10. Mungantiwar, who faced ire ...

Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here. Firing also took place in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. He has been admitted to St Stephens Hospital.Lawyers are sitting on a pr...

Turkey says will send Islamic State prisoners to home countries

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Islamic State members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.That is not acceptable to us. Its also irresponsible, h...

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2 AFP Yemens internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019