International Development News
Development News Edition

SEAsia leaders snub US meeting after Trump skips ASEAN summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:27 IST
SEAsia leaders snub US meeting after Trump skips ASEAN summit
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in Bangkok. Just three leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed up to the session, along with a host of foreign ministers.

Trump has been accused of turning his back on Asian allies for pulling out of a major trade pact, as fellow superpower China pursues its own deals and investment projects in the region. Washington did not send top officials to the weekend ASEAN summit, instead dispatching commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and national security advisor Robert O'Brien.

Monday's sparsely attended address from O'Brien stood in contrast to earlier ASEAN meetings, which had all been attended by most heads of state. "It's not appropriate for ASEAN to send leaders when the US representation is not on parity," one diplomat in Bangkok told AFP.

Another diplomat said: "It's not a boycott, it's just that other leaders have other meetings to attend to." In lieu of Trump's physical presence, O'Brien read a letter from the president inviting "the leaders of ASEAN to join me in the United States for a special summit" in the first three months of next year. In attendance was the prime minister of Thailand, which is hosting the summit, along with the leaders of Laos and Vietnam, next year's ASEAN chair.

At other events during the summit, members have rallied against protectionism amid fears of dragging global growth made worse by the US-China trade war. Trump, who attended the 2017 ASEAN meeting in Singapore -- Vice President Mike Pence went to the one in Manila last year -- could not come this year because he was busy with campaign events back home, a senior White House official said.

China's premier and the leaders of India, South Korea and Japan all made an appearance over the weekend, although none of them were expected at Monday's US-ASEAN meeting. One of Trump's first moves after assuming office was to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a massive free-trade pact that was billed to be the world's biggest before Washington pulled the plug.

The US withdrawal "was a very strong symbolic act and the trend is continuing," said analyst Alex Holmes from Capital Economics. "It's allowing China to advance its influence in the region", he told AFP.

The TPP has since been reborn as a watered-down version without the US, eclipsed by a China-backed agreement that is slated to be the world's biggest when finalized. The 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- which could be signed next year -- includes 30 percent of global GDP and loops in half of the world's population.

It includes all 10 ASEAN states plus China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand -- notably excluding the US. The deal has gained new momentum as the US-China trade war rumbles on, with the IMF warning that global growth could slow to its lowest rate in 10 years thanks to the tit-for-tat-trade spat between the world's two biggest economies.

RCEP negotiators on Monday were hammering out final details of the deal, with the aim to sign it in February 2020 according to a draft seen by AFP. An official announcement was expected later on Monday. The 11th-hour talks were being held as the ASEAN bloc and its allies espoused open trade in the region.

"We are once again faced with the high winds of trade protectionism," South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said Monday. "We need to protect the free-trade order... and bring the global economy back on track." In a brief departure from global trade woes, Moon met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday for their first talks in a year amid tensions over a dispute related to Japan's use of forced labor during World War II.

Ongoing troubles in the South China Sea also dominated the ASEAN summit, with Vietnam hoping for tough language against Beijing over its aggression in the resource-rich waterway. China is accused of building up military installations in the sea, which it claims most of, and in recent weeks sent a survey to Hanoi-claimed waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition leaders meet to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'

Senior opposition leaders met here on Monday to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP negotiations in Bangkok and the agreements implications for India. Congress president S...

Conscious to not make 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' a sexist film: Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh were conscious about not making the upcoming feature into a sexist, baseless film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also sta...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

One killed, 13 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, killing one person on Monday, almost three months since the Kashmir Valley shut down in response to the Centre revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jamm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019