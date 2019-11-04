International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangui
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:08 IST
Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief
Image Credit: Flickr

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. Guterres, speaking to reporters in Bangkok where he is attending the ASEAN Summit, said the biggest threat to sustainability today in the world is climate change.

He cited a recent report by a research center that said the level of the oceans is rising much faster than what was forecasted because of climate change. The UN chief stressed that unless nations are able to reverse this trend because climate change for the moment is running faster than actions being taken by governments, the research forecasted that 300 million people will be flooded by seawater in the world by 2050. "Dramatically, the most vulnerable areas are exactly in Southeast Asia, in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India," he said adding that Thailand risks having 10 percent of its population in flooded areas by the sea.

A recent study by non-profit organization Climate Central was published in the journal Nature Communications. Guterres emphasized that people can discuss the accuracy of these figures, but it is clear that climate change is "running faster than what we are and is the biggest threat to the planet at the present moment, the defining issue of our time".

He said the UN is deeply committed to raising attention to governments, the business community, civil society, local authorities to the needs to abide by what scientists are telling the world that there is urgent need to contain the rising temperatures 1.5 degrees until the end of the century. "And for that to be possible, we need to be carbon neutral in 2050 and reduce the emissions by 45% in the next decade."

The UN chief underscored that to achieve this there is a need for a lot of political commitments, saying nations have to put a price on carbon. "We need to stop subsidies for fossil fuels. And we need to stop the creation of new power plants based on coal in the future. And this question is particularly sensitive in this part of the world because there is still a meaningful number of new coal power plants for electricity production that is foreseen in the future in East Asia, in Southeast Asia, and in South Asia."

Guterres said there is an "addiction" to coal that nations need to overcome because it remains a major threat in relation to climate change. Those nations that are in one of the most vulnerable areas to climate change need to lead by example and be in the front line of carbon pricing, of stopping subsidies to fossil fuels and of stopping the construction of coal power electricity plants in order to be able to defeat climate change, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MTNL sets December 3 for employees to opt for VRS

State-run telecom firm MTNL on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit. The scheme, based on the Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for...

Maha political soap opera goes on; Pawar play yields no result

Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to give any indication of breaking the 11-day- long deadlock over government formatio...

UPDATE 2-Trump officials shun requests to testify to impeachment inquiry -lawmakers

Four U.S. officials called to testify by Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will not show up as requested on Monday, lawmakers said, and the president pressed his demand for a whistleblower to appear....

Orissa HC lawyers resume work after three weeks

After abstaining from work for more than three weeks in protest against the appointment system of existing judges, lawyers of the Orissa High Court on Monday attended the courts. Members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association had on Nove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019