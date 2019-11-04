International Development News
World's mega-science projects come together at city exhibition

  • PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:59 IST
Aiming at highlighting the impact of fundamental research in India, an exhibition titled 'Vigyan Samagam' that brought together the world's mega-science projects was opened here on Monday. Inaugurating the exhibition via video conferencing from New Delhi, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said its objective is to make the people aware of the value of fundamental research and its contribution to the growth of scientific temperament.

"Mega-Science Projects give rise to newer technologies which find numerous other applications in our day-to-day lives. The World Wide Web, advanced imaging technologies used in modern photography and medical imaging, accelerators used in cancer therapy today, etc. are some such examples. "But what it proves is that the spin-offs from such Mega Science Projects have ushered in major shifts in the global technological landscape over time," Vardhan said.

He said the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Science and Technology (DST) joined hands to organise the show which has put eight big global research projects, with Indian participation, together. Charts and models depicting cosmic projects by CERN, TMT, INO, LIGO, SKA, ITER and FAIR are the key attractions for science enthusiasts, Science City Director A D Choudhury said.

The science exhibition, after its journey in Mumbai and Bengaluru, is now open for the public here till December 31. "There are eight groups each comprising four to six science researchers will educate the visitors about the show.

We want to popularise science and marvels among the young generation," Choudhury said. Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Asutosh Sharma said the exhibition will allow the people to know about Indian contribution to theory and design of projects like CERN.

To popularise scientific writing among students, the DST is encouraging young researchers to write on scientific theories, inventions and projects in the language of the common people, Sharma said. "We will be offering prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh to the best science writers," he said.

After Kolkata, the 'Vigyan Samagam' will commence its final leg in New Delhi from January 21 for two months..

