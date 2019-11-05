International Development News
Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

The Marsden Fund Te Pūtea Rangahau a Marsden is New Zealand’s most prestigious fund that supports excellent research across science, mathematics, engineering, social science, and the humanities. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Should we plan for drought or deluge and how is CO2 released from the ocean's floor? Several climate change projects were given a boost in the latest Marsden Fund investment of $83.6 million, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said today.

"Climate change is a long-term challenge that requires out-of-the-box thinking and that's why the Government has made more progress in two years than the last Government did in nine.

"Science and research have been critical in the progression of our Zero Carbon Bill that returns to parliament today, as well as giving New Zealanders more choice on electric cars, and drives our work alongside businesses to reduce emissions.

"We welcome today's investment that tackles head-on both climate change and our goal of running the country exclusively on renewable electricity by 2050.

The Marsden Fund has invested in projects including:

How CO2 releases from the ocean floor

How rainfall patterns changed in the Pacific during the Glacial Period

Whether airborne microplastics play a role in climate change

Three programs of work to increase solar panel technologies

"Supporting New Zealand's top researchers to find new and innovative solutions to tough problems is key to creating a strong future for New Zealand.

"The knowledge and solutions that will be created because of this research will put us in good stead towards creating a productive, sustainable and inclusive New Zealand. I congratulate all of the recipients announced today," Megan Woods said.

The Marsden Fund Te Pūtea Rangahau a Marsden is New Zealand's most prestigious fund that supports excellent research across science, mathematics, engineering, social science, and the humanities. A total of 125 new projects were awarded this year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

