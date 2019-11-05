International Development News
Development News Edition

LINZ and Marlborough District Council launch joint high-tech marine survey

Marine data collected during the survey will be used to update navigational charts for the many commercial and recreational mariners who operate in the area.

LINZ and Marlborough District Council launch joint high-tech marine survey
The data will also inform environmental management of the sounds, and support MDC and local iwi to make informed decisions around resource management and marine biodiversity. Image Credit: ANI

Detailed 3D images of the seabed in the Western Marlborough Sounds will be brought to the surface as a second high-tech marine survey gets underway in the region.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Marlborough District Council (MDC) are launching a joint survey in the Marlborough Sounds throughout Pelorus Sound / Te Hoiere, Admiralty Bay, and Te Aumiti / French Pass.

Marine data collected during the survey will be used to update navigational charts for the many commercial and recreational mariners who operate in the area.

The data will also inform environmental management of the sounds, and support MDC and local iwi to make informed decisions around resource management and marine biodiversity.

This is the second survey partnership for LINZ and MDC following the award-winning survey of Queen Charlotte Sound / Tōtaranui and Tory Channel / Kura Te Au from 2016 to 2017.

Group Manager of Hydrography at LINZ, Rebecca McAtamney, says working with MDC is an efficient way to carry out the survey.

"LINZ and MDC are able to significantly reduce costs and minimize the amount of time we spend on the water by working together and agreeing on the scope for this combined survey operation," Ms. McAtamney says.

Marlborough Mayor, John Leggett welcomed the survey getting underway.

"Marlborough District Council is excited about the multiple benefits this innovative environmental data will deliver. It will vastly improve our marine spatial planning ability and we will be better informed and able to make the right decisions about the long-term future of the Marlborough Sounds," he says.

Specialist marine survey companies iXblue and DML have been contracted to carry out the survey. The companies each have a vessel and will work in different survey areas to map the seabed, which is up to 100 meters deep in places.

The survey teams will record information to help scientists understand what the seafloor is made of and identify features that may lie between the surface and seafloor, such as freshwater seeps.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) will provide quality assurance services, and in the latter stages of the survey will gather seabed samples for future research from its vessel the Ikatere.

Weather permitting, survey work is scheduled to start in mid-November 2019 and be completed by the end of May 2020 when all temporary tide gauges will be removed, and all vessels will leave the area.

The survey teams are setting up their vessels and installing temporary tide gauges and survey benchmarks in the area.

Data from the Western Marlborough Sounds survey is expected to be submitted to LINZ for review and chart production in September 2020. It will also be made available through the online LINZ Data Service to support wider research into the area's marine environment.

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

10 killed in Burkina Faso attack

At least five gendarmes and five civilians were killed in an attack on a base in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali, security sources said. It is the latest deadly attack in the troubled north of the West African country, whic...

Basket malfunction delays Bucks-Wolves an hour

The start of Mondays game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed due to a basket malfunction at Target Center in Minneapolis. One of the baskets was discovered to be uneven during warmups, prompting a delay that ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy

Asian shares approached their July peak on Tuesday on signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the U.S. economy is poised for solid, consumer-driven growth. MSCIs broadest index of A...

France calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening

French President Emmanuel Macron called on China on Tuesday to consolidate the opening up of the Chinese market.Much has been done in recent years with two revisions of the negative lists for foreign investment ... important tariff reductio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019