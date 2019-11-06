Speaker asks OSPCB to launch awareness campaign against

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro has asked the State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to launch a vigorous awareness campaign against pollution in all civic bodies across the state. Patro issued this direction while presiding over the State Assembly House Committee on Environment meeting here on Tuesday.

OSPCB member-secretary Debidutta Biswal said climate change, global warming, emission of carbon dioxide and release of toxic chemicals from factories and the rampant use of single-use plastics are the major factors of pollution. He said the emission of carbon dioxide should be brought to a minimum level.

"The AQI (air quality index) level in Bhubaneswar is averaging between 90 and 110, which is in the 'satisfactory' to 'moderate' level," Biswal said. He said the OSPCB is doing proper local testing regularly.

According to Indian AQI, a score between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201- 300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. Above 500 is severe as well as in the emergency category.

