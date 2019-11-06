Iran's Rouhani says Fordow enrichment site will soon be fully operational

Iran's underground uranium enrichment Fordow facility "will soon be back to full operation", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted, a few hours after Tehran announced that uranium gas had been injected into centrifuges at the site on Wednesday.

"Iran's 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) by injecting gas to 1044 centrifuges begins today. Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation", Rouhani tweeted.

