Finland Foreign minister meets Jaishankar, holds talks on strengthening economic cooperation

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:16 IST
Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held talks on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation besides regional and global issues. Haavisto said they exchanged views on a number of areas and also discussed situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

"We want to enhance our cooperation with India and also look at ways to enhance economic cooperation. We also discussed regional issues, like the situation in Afghanistan," he said at an event here. Haavisto said he also discussed with Jaishankar the recent visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to India.

He said he is looking forward for the EU-India summit scheduled for the next spring to further enhance economic cooperation. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held discussions on a range of issues.

"EAM Dr S Jaishankar had a good meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland @Haavisto in New Delhi. Strengthening cooperation, specially in trade and investment, start ups, environment and climate change, as well as regional and global issues were discussed," Kumar tweeted. Speaking at the event on 'Africa and Great power Politics Views from Europe and India', Haavisto said India shares a historic relationship with many African countries and Finland in collaboration with New Delhi can work for development in Africa in the areas of education, clean technology and artificial intelligence, among others.

Haavisto is on a four-day visit to India from November 4. He is accompanied by a high level business delegation, according to a statement by the MEA. He will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interest and visit Tamil Nadu for inauguration of a KONE manufacturing unit.

The present visit would provide the two sides another opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen India-Finland relationship, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

