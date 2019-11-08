Another earthquake hits California; 5th in last 25 hours

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 has struck parts of California on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. This is reportedly the 5th felt earthquake in the region in the last 25 hours.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries due to any of the earthquakes in the last 25 hours.

The recent earthquakes in California were between 2.5 to 4.0 in magnitude. Earthquakes of magnitude in this range are often felt but only causes minor damage.

Many people from Ventura have tweeted about the tremors in California in the past few hours.

Jeez. Again. The earth is moving in Ventura. #earthquake — Karen (@4apelican) November 8, 2019

Alright Ventura that's three or earthquakes in the past hour. We're good now😳 — AshleyMJackson (@AshleyMJackson) November 8, 2019

Further details are awaited.