France, Germany, Britain urge Iran to reverse nuclear deal breaches

France, Britain and Germany said on Monday they would consider a dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the 2015 Iran nuclear accord that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions. In a joint statement, the three countries, known as the E3, also warned Iran that its latest actions made their efforts to defuse tensions in the region more difficult.

They said they were extremely concerned by Iran's decision to resume Iranian enrichment at the Fordow plant, and called on it to reverse its decisions. They also called on Iran to comply fully with the international atomic watchdog after one of its inspectors was detained in October.

