International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-France, Germany, Britain urge Iran to reverse nuclear deal breaches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 01:12 IST
UPDATE 2-France, Germany, Britain urge Iran to reverse nuclear deal breaches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France, Britain and Germany said on Monday they would consider a dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could lead to United Nations sanctions being reimposed for recent breaches of the pact.

In a joint statement, the three countries, known as the E3, warned Iran that its latest actions were hindering their efforts to defuse tensions in the region. They added that they were extremely concerned by its decision to resume uranium enrichment at the Fordow plant, though stopped short of directly urging sanctions.

"Iran's action ... has potentially severe proliferation implications," the three countries said in the statement. "We affirm our readiness to consider all mechanisms in the JCPoA (nuclear deal), including the dispute resolution mechanism, to resolve the issues related to Iran's implementation of its JCPoA commitments."

Iran is enriching uranium at its underground Fordow site and rapidly accelerating enrichment more broadly, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog found earlier on Monday. It is the latest in a series of steps through which it has overstepped the limits of the 2015 pact, in response to the United States withdrawing from the accord and reimposing sanctions.

"We stand ready to continue our diplomatic efforts to create the conditions for, and to facilitate, the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East," the E3 countries said. "These efforts are however made increasingly difficult by Iran's latest actions."

France, Britain and Germany also called on Iran to comply fully with the international atomic watchdog after one of its inspectors was detained in October. Iran briefly held an inspector working for the International Atomic Energy Agency and seized her travel documents, diplomats told Reuters last week, in what appeared to be the first incident of its kind since the 2015 pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No tsunami detected off El Salvador after warning - U.S. embassy

No tsunami has been detected off the coast of El Salvador after officials warned that a U.S. military aircraft had spotted a potential tidal wave, sparking evacuation warnings, U.S. and Salvadoran authorities said on Monday.The U.S. embassy...

American man held on remand in Chile over protest shooting

An American man was remanded in custody in a Chilean seaside town on Monday after being charged with attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a protester on Sunday, according to prosecutors.John Cobin, 56, an American living in Chile, ...

U.S. urges Bolivian lawmakers to accept Morales resignation soon

The United States on Monday urged Bolivias legislative assembly to meet sooner rather than later to formally accept the resignation of President Evo Morales and begin a civilian-led transition to fill the countrys political vacuum.A senior ...

Vindman shouldn't fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to Congress in its impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a small group of reporters on Monday.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019