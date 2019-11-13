Bangladesh President meets top Nepal leadership

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid on Wednesday held talks with Nepal's top leadership and discussed measures for transforming the existing close and traditional relations between the two nations into economic collaboration. Hamid arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called on Hamid Wednesday evening and discussed various aspects of Nepal-Bangladesh relations. The two leaders held talks on transforming the existing close and traditional relations between the two nations into economic collaboration, according to Foreign Ministry sources. During the meeting, the Bangladeshi President gave assurance to provide every possible support to Nepal in realising the government's vision of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’.

President Hamid also met his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari at the Rastrapati Bhawan. During the meeting, they discussed matters relating to friendly relations existing between the two countries, mutual interest and matters of concern, according to a press release issued by the President's office.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun also called on the President and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and concern between the two countries, the officials said. Earlier in the morning, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali paid a courtesy call to President Hamid.

During his four-day visit, which ends at November 15, President Hamid will also visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites in the Kathmandu Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)