International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh President meets top Nepal leadership

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:01 IST
Bangladesh President meets top Nepal leadership

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid on Wednesday held talks with Nepal's top leadership and discussed measures for transforming the existing close and traditional relations between the two nations into economic collaboration. Hamid arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called on Hamid Wednesday evening and discussed various aspects of Nepal-Bangladesh relations. The two leaders held talks on transforming the existing close and traditional relations between the two nations into economic collaboration, according to Foreign Ministry sources. During the meeting, the Bangladeshi President gave assurance to provide every possible support to Nepal in realising the government's vision of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’.

President Hamid also met his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari at the Rastrapati Bhawan. During the meeting, they discussed matters relating to friendly relations existing between the two countries, mutual interest and matters of concern, according to a press release issued by the President's office.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun also called on the President and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and concern between the two countries, the officials said. Earlier in the morning, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali paid a courtesy call to President Hamid.

During his four-day visit, which ends at November 15, President Hamid will also visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites in the Kathmandu Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was too busy. Im too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt, its a hoax, Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a re...

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You dont need to be a motor racing fan to watch Ford v Ferrari because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in ...

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected t...

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the worlds largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed Giganto that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of todays oran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019