Russia's Putin slams sanctions, says they impede global growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the global economy has been suffering from protectionism and sanctions.
"Without a doubt, the global economy has been influenced by the wider usage of unfair competition, unilateral sanctions, including those that are politically motivated," Putin told the leaders of the BRICS countries in Brazil.
