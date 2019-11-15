International Development News
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty unlikely to be extended - TASS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:44 IST
The New START nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States is unlikely to be extended, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

The New START accord, which is due to expire in February 2021, is the last major nuclear arms control treaty between the world's two biggest nuclear powers and limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy.

