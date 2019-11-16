International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Smog dissipates as high-velocity winds bring relief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:57 IST
Delhi: Smog dissipates as high-velocity winds bring relief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Strong winds on Saturday abated the smog lingering over Delhi-NCR for the last four days, resulting in a decline in pollution levels. The air quality index of the national capital read 357 at 4 pm on Saturday, around 100 notches less than Friday's AQI.

The suburbs of Ghaziabad (347), Greater Noida (309), Gurgaon (360), Faridabad (358) and Noida (338) also recorded a dip in pollution levels. "Strong surface winds, gusting up to 25 kilometers per hour, blew in the region, reducing the smog and bringing slight relief.

"Windy conditions are expected on Sunday as well and the air quality will improve further in the next two days," Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said. Schools in Delhi and neighboring Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also reopened on Saturday after remaining shut for two days in view of a harmful spike in air pollution.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the government's air quality monitor, said strong boundary-layer and surface winds were flushing out the accumulated pollutants. A drizzle last night would have delayed the recovery but that did not happen, it said.

"High surface winds in Delhi are predicted to continue for the next two days. "The effective stubble fire count is low. Even if it is high, transport-level wind direction is not favorable (northerly), and the speed is so high (42kmph) that plume will surpass Delhi and complete its lifespan before it touches the bottom end of the Indo-Gangetic plains (Mathura-Agra)," a SAFAR official said.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution on Sunday is predicted to be not more than 2%, the official said. The AQI is likely to enter the poor category on Monday. However, pollution is likely to increase November 20 onwards as another western disturbance will result in a dip in wind speed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF to review India U-19 team's performance in AFC Championships Qualifiers

Taking a serious note of India U-19 football teams disappointing showing in the AFC Championships qualifiers, the national federation on Saturday decided to review the performance of the Floyd Pinto-coached side. Pinto has been asked by the...

Fake news bigger menace than paid news: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that fake news was a bigger menace than paid news and urged the media fraternity to introspect about ways to deal with it. Speaking at an event organised by the Press Council of India to obs...

Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

Aditya Mehta FoundationAMF,a non-profit organisation, involved in helping people with disabilities to pursue sports, launchedits Infinity Para- Sports Academy and Rehab Centre here on Saturday. The academy, touted as the first-of-its-kind ...

Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir

Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT outfit were arrested on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmirs Baramulla district, police said. Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019