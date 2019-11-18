International Development News
Gujarat: 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kutch district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:13 IST
Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 7:01 pm with its epicentre 23 km NNE (north-north-east) of Bhachau in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

This comes hours after another mild quake in the same district, around 340km from Ahmedabad. The district administration said no report has been received so far about any damage to property or loss of life due to the quake.

We have not received any report of damage to property or life, collector M Nagarajan said. Another part of Kutch recorded an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on Monday at 9:22 am with its epicentre being 16km west-north-west of Dudhai in the district, the ISR data showed.

Kutch district had experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001, killing thousands of people and destroying lakhs of homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

