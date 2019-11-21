International Development News
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope; Scientists map Saturn's exotic moon Titan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 02:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope; Scientists map Saturn's exotic moon Titan
Image Credit: Twitter (@newscientist)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope

Few aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when he visits Japan from Saturday. Written by Jun Inoue, the song, "Protect all Life - The Signs of the Times", is based on the theme of the pope's Japan visit and was partly composed using an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programme Inoue created that can write a piece of music in a few seconds.

'Possibility of life': scientists map Saturn's exotic moon Titan

Scientists on Monday unveiled the first global geological map of Saturn's moon Titan including vast plains and dunes of frozen organic material and lakes of liquid methane, illuminating an exotic world considered a strong candidate in the search for life beyond Earth. The map was based on radar, infrared and other data collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which studied Saturn and its moons from 2004 to 2017. Titan, with a diameter of 3,200 miles (5,150 km), is the solar system's second-biggest moon behind Jupiter's Ganymede. It is larger than the planet Mercury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows -Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday. Ahead of ...

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concerns about U.S.-China trade deal progress

Wall Streets main indexes ended Wednesdays session lower on concerns that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting appeared to offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019