International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality 'severe' in many parts of Delhi-NCR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:49 IST
Air quality 'severe' in many parts of Delhi-NCR

Air quality in many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region turned severe on Thursday due to calm winds and high humidity, officials said. The situation is likely to worsen in the next 24 hours, while some relief is expected on Saturday.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 361 at 1:30 pm on Thursday. The AQI for Rohini (410), Anand Vihar (413), Nehru Nagar (403) and Bawana (404) entered the "severe" zone.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (412) also recorded "severe" pollution levels, while the AQI in Greater Noida (395) and Noida (394) bordered "severe" zone. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very low wind speed due to a western disturbance and high humidity due to shallow fog in the morning led to accumulation of pollutants. A senior IMD scientist said the air quality is expected to remain severe on Thursday and Friday.

An expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said moderate winds from November 23 would bring some relief but it will be temporary as another western disturbance from November 25 will again cause the wind speed to dip. "There are chances of good rain on November 25 and 26. If that happens, pollutants will be washed away. Otherwise, a long-term relief is expected only after November 28," he said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research also said that relief is expected only on Saturday with an increase in wind speed, which will disperse pollutants faster. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South African Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb losses

Strike-hit South African Airways SAA said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Nov. 23 up to and including Dec. 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.SAA, which is running out of ca...

Stimac disappointed at India going out of WC reckoning, cites injury to players as main reason

Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday said he was disappointed with the sides performance in the last few matches and cited injury to key players as the main reason behind the country going out of reckoning of a World Cup berth...

Ekta Kapoor teams up with Guneet Monga to produce 'Pagglait'

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have come together to back Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait. The movie will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and Mongas Sikhya Entertainment, the production house behind the Oscar short-film Period. End ...

'Film Bazaar' at IFFI -- a unique forum for buying and selling film content

The Film Bazaar, which has been a unique forum for buying and selling film content over the years, has opened here on the sidelines of the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India. Information and Broadcasting Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019