International Development News
Development News Edition

Will take lesser time than Beijing to improve air quality:

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:48 IST
Will take lesser time than Beijing to improve air quality:

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday exuded confidence that the country will take less time than the 15 years taken by Beijing to improve air quality in the national capital. Responding to a discussion on "air pollution and climate change", the minister said a mass movement is needed to tackle the problem.

"It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time," he said, referring to the air quality in Delhi. There is a relation between pollution and climate change, the Environment Minister said, adding that 40 per cent of India's total power capacity will come from renewable sources before 2030.

Noting that India's green cover is increasing, the minister said five times more trees have been planted in the national capital in place of trees cut down for construction of the Delhi Metro. Observing that pollution in Delhi was the topic of discussion in the entire country, he said the "solution of the problem will come only when we recognise the problem." The air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Friday, improving slightly from the 'severe' level a day ago.The overall air quality index (AQI) was 364 at 9.30 am.

On measures being taken to control pollution, he said round-the-clock monitoring was taking place. He also said that a ban has been put on use of furnace oil and emission norms have been enhanced.

The government has formed a task force on Delhi's toxic smog and everyday the monitoring was being done by the Prime Minister's Office. The more trees planted, the more it will help in reducing pollution, he said.

"If each one of us pledge to plant seven trees an oxygen bank will automatically be created," he said. Earlier participating in a debate on pollution, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there has to be a concerted effort to deal with this problem.

Both state and central government should work together to deal with the issue of pollution which has become a matter of concern. "We need a climate-smart economy...You should introduce climate literacy," he said.

Choudhary charged that the Environment and Forest Ministry under the NDA government appears to be pro-business rather than pro-conservation. Climate change was never mentioned in the Budget in the last couple of year, he said, adding, this shows the importance being imparted by the government to this important issue.

Jagdambika Pal (BJP) said pollution is not only life threatening but also affecting GDP growth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Few protesters left on trashed HK campus as siege nears end

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the sta...

Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut

Indias three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on day one of the second and final tests on Friday.The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh capta...

Dr Reddy's launches generic secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment injection in US

Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis in the US market. The compa...

US shares India's concerns on China's One Belt One Road project: Wells

The US has extended its support to Indias opposition to Chinas ambitious One Belt One Road OBOR initiative, saying it shares New Delhis concern over the multibillion-dollar project while questioning the economic rationale behind it. India i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019