Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The meeting agreed with India's proposal to host the SCO Forum of Young Scientists and Innovators in 2020.

India will be the host of Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of SCO Member States in 2020, which will approve the Draft SCO Roadmap on cooperation between research institutions of SCO Member States for the period 2021-2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States' Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on S&T Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR & DG, CSIR, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, led the Indian delegation.

Eight SCO Member States' Heads of Delegation signed the Protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and Departments of S&T at the end of the three-day meeting.

The meeting agreed with India's proposal to host the SCO Forum of Young Scientists and Innovators in 2020. The leaders also approved holding a joint competition for SCO Multilateral R& D projects by end of 2020. Rules for joint competition and funding as well as financial support mechanisms will be prepared and worked out in due course.

India will be the host of Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of SCO Member States in 2020, which will approve the Draft SCO Roadmap on cooperation between research institutions of SCO Member States for the period 2021-2023.

