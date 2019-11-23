International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 11:31 IST
Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijing's political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.

Australia's ties with China have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that its most important trading partner is meddling in domestic affairs. Canberra also fears that China seeks undue influence in the Pacific region. The defector, identified as Wang "William" Liqiang, is reported to have provided the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, or ASIO, with the identities of China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong, the paper said.

Wang also provided details of how China funds and conducts political interference operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the daily said. "I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities," the Age cited Wang as saying in a statement to the agency.

The ASIO declined to comment, saying only that it does not comment on operational matters or individuals. Australia's department of home affairs said it did not comment on individual cases.

"The purpose of protection visas is to safeguard people who cannot return to their home country due to a well-founded fear of persecution or risk of harm," a representative said, however, adding in a statement that each case was assessed on its merits. China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately return requests for comment.

Wang may have "a legitimate claim" for asylum, said the head of Australia's opposition Labor party, Anthony Albanese. "But we will have appropriate briefings next week," he was cited in a statement as saying.

In Taipei, a spokeswoman for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party said Wang's information, as reported in the Australian media, was a reminder that China was getting involved in the self-ruled island's presidential election next year. "We solemnly appeal to the Taiwanese public to face up to the fact that whether it is the Chinese internet army or the Chinese government, it is using the democratic system of Taiwan to infringe upon our democracy," the spokeswoman, Lee Yen-jong, said.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold. The Age said Wang had revealed how Beijing covertly controlled listed companies to fund intelligence operations, including surveillance and profiling of dissidents and the co-opting of media organizations.

He also provided the Australian government with details of the kidnapping of a Hong Kong bookseller taken to the mainland and interrogated on suspicion of selling dissident materials, the paper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019