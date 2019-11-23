International Development News
Development News Edition

Novel material can capture and convert toxic pollutant into industrial chemical: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:32 IST
Novel material can capture and convert toxic pollutant into industrial chemical: Study

Researchers have developed a novel material that can capture the toxic air pollutant nitrogen dioxide which is produced during the combustion of fossil fuels, an advance that can lead to better air pollution control, and remediation technologies. The study, published in the journal Nature Chemistry, describes the selective, fully reversible and repeatable process by which the new material can trap the noxious gas.

The researchers, including those from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US, said the material -- a metal-organic framework, or MOF -- requires only water and air to convert the captured gas into nitric acid for industrial use. They said the material -- denoted as MFM-520 -- can capture atmospheric nitrogen dioxide at normal pressures and temperatures even at low concentrations, and in the presence of moisture, and other gases like sulphur dioxide and carbon dioxide.

According to the researchers, the material can be developed into cost-effective technologies that can remove the toxic gas from the air, and convert it into nitric acid for use in producing fertilizer, rocket propellant, nylon, and other products. "To our knowledge, this is the first MOF to both capture and convert a toxic, gaseous air pollutant into a useful industrial commodity," said Sihai Yang, lead author of the study from the University of Manchester in the UK.

"It is also interesting that the highest rate of nitrogen dioxide uptake by this material occurs at around 45 degrees Celsius, which is about the temperature of automobile exhausts," he added. The researchers said the global market for nitric acid in 2016 was USD 2.5 billion, adding that the new MOF technology can improve the profits of companies manufacturing the chemical, especially since the only additives required for the process are water and air.

As part of the study, the scientists used a chemical analysis technique called neutron spectroscopy, and computational techniques to precisely characterise how the new material captured nitrogen dioxide molecules. "This project is an excellent example of using neutron science to study the structure and activity of molecules inside porous materials," said study co-author Timmy Ramirez-Cuesta from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

"Thanks to the penetrating power of neutrons, we tracked how the nitrogen dioxide molecules arranged and moved inside the pores of the material, and studied the effects they had on the entire MOF structure," he added. According to the researchers, neutron vibrational spectroscopy is a unique tool to study how gases are absorbed by materials at the surface level, and for probing the reaction mechanisms at the molecular level, especially when combined with computer simulation.

"The interaction between the nitrogen dioxide molecules and MOF causes extremely small changes in their vibrational behaviour. Such changes can only be recognized when the computer model accurately predicts them," said study co-author Yongqiang Cheng from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Book on RAW's founding father to hit stands soon

A new book on the life and times of legendary spymaster RN Kao, founding father of Indias external intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing RAW, will hit the stands soon, announced publishing house Bloomsbury. The book, RN Kao Gentle Spy...

Six killed in accident in Pak

At least six people were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.The accident occurred due to bad condition of the road in Kohistan area...

Ajit Pawar hitches horse to different wagon, raises eyebrows

When Ajit Pawar decided to quit politics last month citing the Enforcement Directorate move against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, some within his party said he may have been looking to get out of the veteran Maratha leaders shadow. ...

Aamir, Kareena shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab here. The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019